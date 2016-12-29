Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspec...

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Purse Theft, Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a woman who stole a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart after apparently trying to cash checks written to other people.

