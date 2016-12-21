Coats for the Cold drive begins Tuesday
The 16th annual "Coats for the Cold" drive will begin on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 16th annual "Coats for the Cold" drive will begin on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anybody with unwanted new or gently used jackets are asked to donate these items to those in need of outerwear for the winter months. Additionally, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Litter program funded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be in attendance to educate participants on the importance of not-littering within the community.
