Christmas Day toilet hole jailbreak leaves four inmates on the run in Tennessee

19 hrs ago

Four inmates are still on the run in Tennessee after an early morning Christmas Day jailbreak through a hole behind a toilet, officials told CBS Knoxville affiliate WVLT . The sheriff said there was a water leak behind a stainless steal toilet in the Cocke County Jail Annex, and six total inmates took advantage.

