Checkpoints, THP out for holidays
Checkpoints, THP out for holidays Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting checkpoints in areas of West Tennessee this holiday weekend. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/local/2016/12/22/checkpoints-thp-out-holidays/95758274/ With holiday travels starting this weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will have every trooper out to help drivers arrive at their destinations safely.
