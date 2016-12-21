Bradley jobless figure drops to 4%

Bradley jobless figure drops to 4%

Cleveland Daily Banner

Bradley County retailers who hired an army of elves in advance of the Christmas season are being credited for another plunge in the local unemployment rate, this time to 4 percent for the month Bradley County retailers who hired an army of elves in advance of the Christmas season are being credited for another plunge in the local unemployment rate, this time to 4 percent for the month of November. As was expected by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development - because of seasonal trends - the temporary services and retail trade sectors saw huge gains in hiring, according to Larry Green, labor market analyst who monitors the employment picture in many Southeast Tennessee counties, including Bradley.

