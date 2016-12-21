Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set reco...

Areas of Tennessee, Kentucky set record highs on Christmas

Read more: WWSB

The National Weather Service says areas in Tennessee and Kentucky set record-high temperatures on Christmas Day. National Weather Service meteorologist John Cohen told The Tennessean that the temperature at Nashville International Airport reached 76 degrees, breaking a record of 73 for the date that was set in 1889.

