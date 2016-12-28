Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1
Major legislation, which addresses the most serious offenses driving Tennessee's violent crime rate, is among 29 new Tennessee laws set to take effect on Jan. 1. The Public Safety Act of 2016, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey, establishes mandatory minimum sentences for those ... (more)
