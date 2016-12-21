2 adults, 1 child dead in crash in Mi...

2 adults, 1 child dead in crash in Middle Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Police say two adults and a child have died and two other children were injured after their vehicle crashed in Middle Tennessee. Gallatin Police Department spokesman Bill Storment said the crash was reported Sunday evening on Highway 386 and the cause is under investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Attorney General's Smart On Crime Initiati... 2 hr crimes 1
Ayahuasca Ceremonies Aya Quest Kentucky Sun Aya Quest 2
Marissa Miranda set up jorge Dec 23 Bummm 2
News Montenegro seeks man pictured with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 2
News Paddling has no place in our schools (Oct '08) Dec 17 PHYSIO HOLDS IMPI... 445
News Hillary For Tennessee To Open Chattanooga Offic... Dec 15 Bayless 2
News East Tennessee organizations welcome visitors f... (May '16) Dec 14 Oliver Conway 2
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC