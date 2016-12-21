2 adults, 1 child dead in crash in Middle Tennessee
Police say two adults and a child have died and two other children were injured after their vehicle crashed in Middle Tennessee. Gallatin Police Department spokesman Bill Storment said the crash was reported Sunday evening on Highway 386 and the cause is under investigation.
