1 Tenn. inmate still on lamb after Christmas Day jail break

Authorities in Tennessee say they have recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas. The Cocke County Sheriff's Office says six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

