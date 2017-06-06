"Trooper of the Year" is from Vermillion,South Dakota
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Jansen has been named as the 2017 South Dakota State Trooper of the Year. Trooper Jansen, who is with the Vermillion squad, was recognized during an awards luncheon Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
