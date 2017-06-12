Thune, Rounds, Noem release statements after China ends ban on U.S. beef imports
The lifting of the ban comes after China agreed to negotiate reopening the country to U.S. beef. The ban was imposed in 2003 after a case of mad-cow disease was discovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC