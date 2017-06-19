The Latest: Authorities: Lyle Jeffs captured at marina
In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs leaves the federal courthouse, in Salt Lake City. Polygamous sect leader Jeffs has been captured after being on the run for nearly a year.
