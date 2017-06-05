South Dakotans urged to take caution during transient vendor season

The South Dakota Department of Revenue and the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Office are reminding people to make sure that vendors are reputable before doing business with them. "The Department of Revenue wants to ensure that transient vendors pay the proper amount of tax when they are operating in South Dakota, which is only fair to our in-state businesses," said Doug Schinkel, director of the Department of Revenue's business tax division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.