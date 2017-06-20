South Dakotans, Minnesota Super Bowl Committee Wants You
There are 229 days left until Super Bowl 52 and the Minnesota Super Bowl host committee is inviting South Dakotans to come be part of the experience The committee says although the big day is still far from now, that planning ahead to book hotels and make arrangements for the big day is a good idea. They are also having a 10 day Super Bowl festival leading up to the big day.
Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
