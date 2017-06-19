South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks loaning life jackets to water-goers for free
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants to remind everyone hitting the lakes and rivers this summer to take advantage of the Life Jacket Loaner Program. GFP will be loaning life jackets for up to two weeks at a time to anyone that needs one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli...
|8 hr
|Athenea
|1
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC