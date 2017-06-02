South Dakota AG warns consumers about sweepstakes scams
Attorney General Marty Jackley is warning South Dakota consumers that winners of the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes do not receive phone calls about their prizes. The Publishers Clearing House organization will be releasing prize winners in the near future and consumers are beginning to receive imposter calls attempting to scams them out of their money.
