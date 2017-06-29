Republicans have to decide whether they want tax cuts or a health care bill
Some Senate Republicans would be willing to vote for a health care bill that doesn't include massive tax cuts Senate Republicans are determined to pass some form of health care legislation, with reports indicating that major compromises are at the very least being considered to achieve that goal. One possibility is that the new bill will repeal its tax on high-income Americans, according to a report by Bloomberg .
