Report: South Dakotans are among highest with unused vacation time
According to Project: Time Off, 73 percent of South Dakotans left vacation days go to waste in 2016. That ranks South Dakota 4th in the nation when it comes to unused vacation, behind Idaho, New Hampshire, and Alaska.
