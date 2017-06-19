Report: South Dakotans are among high...

Report: South Dakotans are among highest with unused vacation time

Monday

According to Project: Time Off, 73 percent of South Dakotans left vacation days go to waste in 2016. That ranks South Dakota 4th in the nation when it comes to unused vacation, behind Idaho, New Hampshire, and Alaska.

Chicago, IL

