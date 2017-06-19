Private company thriving at leased space at Ellsworth

The first partnership with a private company leasing office space at Ellsworth Air Force Base that was announced nearly two years ago is bearing fruit for the company and the Rapid City job market. Virginia-based Advance Health recently bolstered its Medicare call center workforce from 50 to 75 employees while working out of the first floor of the Financial Services Center building at Ellsworth, the Rapid City Journal reported.

