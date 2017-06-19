Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs cap...

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs captured after 1 year

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was captured Wednesday at a marina in southeast South Dakota after being on the run for nearly a year after escaping from home confinement in Utah pending trial on food stamp fraud charges. The FBI announced the capture Thursday morning with a Tweet: "#ARRESTED: FLDS leader Lyle Jeffs in custody after nearly a year on the lam."

