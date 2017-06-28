Overnight Rain Totals
Late last night and into early this morning we had a complex of severe storms that moved through southeastern South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. These storms not only brought strong winds and large hail, but also some nice drought busting rainfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli...
|Jun 24
|Athenea
|1
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC