One Day Getaway: First Lady gives tour of the South Dakota Governor's Mansion
"There was a team that came together to raise money and so many South Dakotans looked at the need for a Governor's Mansion and contributed to it," First Lady Linda Daugaard said. "All private dollars were raised and used to build the current Governor's Mansion."
