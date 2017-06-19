Number of female firefighters on the ...

Number of female firefighters on the rise in South Dakota

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

With a strong build and trademark ponytail, Boehmer has worked alongside male counterparts most of her professional career, from a fertilizer plant to volunteering on the Delmont Fire Department, The Daily Republic reported. But when her pager goes off, the lone woman on the Mitchell Fire Department forgets any differences between herself and her co-workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli... 8 hr Athenea 1
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,451 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC