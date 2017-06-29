Legislative Open House Top Gun Shoot
Project Stand Up was launched statewide yesterday and the anonymous drug tip line is already being utilized. In the first 12 hours we have had 38 text exchanges as a result of the launch of the anonymous drug tip line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Dakota Attorney General.
