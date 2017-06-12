Landowners & Anglers Await Special Se...

Landowners & Anglers Await Special Session On Non-Meandering Waters

Thursday Jun 8

South Dakota landowners and anglers are hoping for some legal clarity next week in the murky waters involving more than two-dozen lakes currently off-limits to the public. The legislature meets on Monday to vote on a compromise aimed at settling the dispute over access to those so-called non-meandering waters.

Chicago, IL

