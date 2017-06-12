Inmates help Yankton's Heartland Humane Society train dogs
That kind of partnership exists between Yankton's Heartland Humane Society and the Federal Prison Camp , the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported. In January, HHS created the Federal Inmate Dog Obedience program, which allows inmates at the FPC to train dogs that are available for adoption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC