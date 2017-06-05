Injured South Dakota athlete released from hospital
A high school athlete has been released from a Sioux Falls hospital after undergoing surgery for a head injury suffered while pole vaulting during practice. The Aberdeen News reported that Ipswich High School athlete Taylor Maurer wasn't wearing a helmet when she struck her head during an attempted controlled descent May 23. The South Dakota High School Activities Association lets individual programs decide if athletes must wear helmets.
