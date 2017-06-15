Helmsley Charitable Trust Volunteers With Feeding South Dakota
While children are celebrating the end of the school year and the onset of summer vacation, local food pantries are working harder than ever to make sure their pantry coolers, freezers and shelves are stocked with nutritious foods. Feeding South Dakota says one in every six children in South Dakota are at risk of going hungry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC