GOP Sen. Rounds proposes keeping Obamacare tax on investments

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds wants to keep Obamacare's tax on investments to greatly expand access to the law's tax credits. Rounds said that he suggested his idea during a closed-door luncheon of the GOP conference Monday.

Chicago, IL

