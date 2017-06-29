GOP Sen. Rounds proposes keeping Obamacare tax on investments
Republican Sen. Mike Rounds wants to keep Obamacare's tax on investments to greatly expand access to the law's tax credits. Rounds said that he suggested his idea during a closed-door luncheon of the GOP conference Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli...
|Jun 24
|Athenea
|1
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC