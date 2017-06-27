Fire danger increases as fireworks go...

Fire danger increases as fireworks go on sale in South Dakota.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Fire danger in KOTA Territory will become more significant as fireworks legally go on sale in South Dakota June 27th, 2017 Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. Currently Pennington County has no ban on the discharge of fireworks outside of city and town limits but that could change if the Grassland Fire Index is very high or extreme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli... Jun 24 Athenea 1
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC