Fire danger increases as fireworks go on sale in South Dakota.
Fire danger in KOTA Territory will become more significant as fireworks legally go on sale in South Dakota June 27th, 2017 Fireworks are not allowed in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. Currently Pennington County has no ban on the discharge of fireworks outside of city and town limits but that could change if the Grassland Fire Index is very high or extreme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli...
|Jun 24
|Athenea
|1
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC