Construction underway on $14 million ...

Construction underway on $14 million school in Lake Andes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan and The Daily Republic report that ground was broken Wednesday for the project. It includes a new junior high-senior high school and remodeling of the existing elementary school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Major Global Foundation Just Pledged $1 Milli... Jun 24 Athenea 1
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC