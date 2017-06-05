Company wants to move gold search fro...

Company wants to move gold search from Keystone to Rochford

A Canadian company wants to move its search for gold almost 40 miles northwest from its current location in Keystone. Mineral Mountain Resources wants to drill up to 120 exploratory wells near Rochford.

