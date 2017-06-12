The United States Drought Monitor has classified portions of north central and northeast South Dakota in Severe drought, including the counties of: Corson, northern Dewey, Campbell, Walworth, McPherson, Edmunds, Faulk, western Brown, and northwest Spink. Moderate drought conditions include the counties of: southern Dewey, Stanley, northern Jones, northern Lyman, Potter, Sully, Hughes, Buffalo, Hand, Hyde, eastern Brown, eastern Spink, Marshall, Day, northern Clark, and western Roberts.

