3 Miss South Dakota contestants selected as finalists for Quality of Life scholarship
Three Miss South Dakota contestants have been selected as finalists for the Quality of Life scholarship for the 2017 pageant. The pageant said the Quality of Life scholarship is awarded to the contestant who has fulfilled a legitimate need in their community through the creation, development and participation in a service project in the area of her platform.
