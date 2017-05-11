Yankton Sioux Police Turn To Tribe Fo...

Yankton Sioux Police Turn To Tribe For Help Against Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

The Yankton Sioux police chief says his department has made progress against drugs, but that he needs more help from tribal members. The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that Chris Saunsoci said at an annual drug summit Wednesday that people may find it difficult to report friends and family for drug use, but that they should view it as getting their loved ones the help they need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC