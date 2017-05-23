What's happening to rural South Dakota?

What's happening to rural South Dakota?

State data analysts anticipate a big decline in rural communities and continued increase in what are considered 'micro-politan areas' for example: Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown or Mitchell. One community in northeast South Dakota wants to remain a 'regional leader' but is slowly losing population while hoping to turn things around.

Chicago, IL

