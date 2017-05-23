US Ag Secretary Discusses Agricultural Programa
The United States Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, made a trip to South Dakota Friday- specifically Ellsworth Air Force Base. Veterans and transitioning service members made a trip to the South Dakota Air and Space Museum at Ellsworth Air Force Base Friday to listen to newly appointed Ag Secretary, Sonny Perdue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ...
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC