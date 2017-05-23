US Ag Secretary Discusses Agricultura...

US Ag Secretary Discusses Agricultural Programa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

The United States Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, made a trip to South Dakota Friday- specifically Ellsworth Air Force Base. Veterans and transitioning service members made a trip to the South Dakota Air and Space Museum at Ellsworth Air Force Base Friday to listen to newly appointed Ag Secretary, Sonny Perdue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills (Nov '16) Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC