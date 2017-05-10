United States: DAPL opponents' fears ...

United States: DAPL opponents' fears come true as first spill confirmed

Read more: Green Left Weekly

Throughout the battle against the Dakota Access pipeline , the US$3.78 billion pipeline that will carry about 500,000 barrels of oil a day, indigenous campaigners and supporters repeatedly warned it was not a question of if , but when a breach would occur.

