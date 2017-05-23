Tractor trailer drivers having trouble with weigh station bypass system, Norpass, in South Dakota

Several tractor trailer drivers tell KSFY News they've purchased a NorPass transponder, or a similar transponder system called PrePass, but that the three bypass stations in South Dakota are almost never operational. For drivers who trek thousands of miles across the country, getting a green light at a bypass station like the three at ports of entry in South Dakota can help them save time and money as they work to deliver goods on schedule.

