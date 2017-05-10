Thune: Special Prosecutor On Russia '...

Thune: Special Prosecutor On Russia 'Not Going To Happen'

Wednesday

Members of South Dakota's all-Republican congressional delegation aren't joining calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russia's interference in the presidential election after the firing of FBI Director James Comey. U.S. Sen. John Thune said on Fox News that it's "not going to happen."

