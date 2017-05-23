The Latest: South Dakota AG accepts loss in drug case

The Latest in the South Dakota trial of a man who faced drug charges after acting as consultant to an American Indian tribe seeking to develop a marijuana resort : South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says he respects a jury's decision to clear a consultant of drug charges over helping an American Indian tribe develop a marijuana resort on tribal land. Eric Hagen was cleared of three felony charges after the jury deliberated just a couple of hours Wednesday.

