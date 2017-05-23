The Latest: Marijuana consultant: South Dakota had no case
The Latest in the South Dakota trial of a man who faced drug charges after acting as consultant to an American Indian tribe seeking to develop a marijuana resort : A consultant who was cleared of drug charges brought after he helped a South Dakota Indian tribe trying to develop a marijuana resort says the state never had a case. Eric Hagen was acquitted Wednesday by a jury in Flandreau that needed only a couple of hours to deliberate.
