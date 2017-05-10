The aftermath of Initiated Measure 21 in South Dakota
Initiated Measure 21 put a 36% cap on interest rates putting an end to astronomical rates - which supporters said was taking advantage of the financially vulnerable. "All of the payday lenders have moved out of the state.
