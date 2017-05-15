South Dakota Plans To Raise Buffalo Hunt Fees
Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission have proposed increasing the amount hunters pay to hunt bison in Custer State Park. The Black Hills Pioneer reports the commissioners proposed increasing the cost to hunt a trophy buffalo by $1,500, making the new fee $6,500.
