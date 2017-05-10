South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation Elects New Board Members

PIERRE, S.D. - - President of the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation , Karen Gundersen Olson, announced today that William May of Rapid City, Jim Spies of Watertown and Dale Jahr of Sioux Falls will serve on the Foundation's Board of Directors. "Each new board member has exceptional abilities to further the Foundation's mission of soliciting and encouraging support to preserve and protect South Dakota's natural resources and outdoor heritage while expanding recreational and educational opportunities in our state," said Gundersen Olson.

