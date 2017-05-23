South Dakota judge spares prison for 19-year-old rapist after 'very ...
A South Dakota man avoided prison after pleading guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl when he was 18 - and the judge reprimanded a prosecutor for reminding the court he'd raped her twice. Brandon Hughes, who turned 19 in September, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of supervised probation after the judge received letters of support from community members - including the victim, reported the Capital Journal .
