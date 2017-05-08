South Dakota backers push physician-a...

South Dakota backers push physician-assisted dying measure

Friday May 5

Activists pushing for South Dakota to join several states with physician-assisted dying laws are gathering signatures to put an initiative before voters in 2018 that would allow terminally ill people to receive prescriptions for drugs to end their own lives. Backers of the plan would have to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018.

