Sen. Rounds Concerned Over Reports Of Trump's Intel Sharing

Tuesday May 16

South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says that he's concerned about reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials. The Republican senator said Tuesday that the president has the legal right to declassify documents.

