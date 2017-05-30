Rounds introduces legislation for pro...

Rounds introduces legislation for proposed tax cuts

Wednesday May 24 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Senator Mike Rounds introduced legislation Wednesday that aims to reduce the average South Dakota family's tax burden by 16 percent. A two percent rate cut would be imposed on each tax bracket to accomplish this.

Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Chicago, IL

