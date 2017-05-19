Project Stand Up Producing Results In...

Project Stand Up Producing Results In First 12 Hours

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

"In the first 12 hours we have had 38 text exchanges as a result of the launch of the anonymous drug tip line. Citizens are taking action to protect their communities and are further encouraged to text 'drugs' to 82557 if they have information on illegal drugs in their neighborhoods," said Jackley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... Apr '17 BB Board 1
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC